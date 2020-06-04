Shiva Linga desecrated in Ludhiana’s Jagraon

The police have reportedly zeroed-in on a suspect caught who was caught on camera. (Representational Image/HT )

A Shiva Linga was desecrated at Shri Seeta Ram Mandir near Shivala Chowk in Jagraon here on Wednesday.

The complainant, Baba Mahesh Giri, who has been a priest at the temple for three years, said, “On Wednesday evening, a devotee informed me that someone had written derogatory words on the Shiva Linga.”

“Some anti-social elements deliberately desecrated the Shiva Linga to create discord among communities,” said Giri.

Investigating officer Kulwinder Singh said, “The police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.”

A case was registered under Section 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.