Shiva Linga desecrated in Ludhiana's Jagraon

A case has been registered against unidentified persons

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

The police have reportedly zeroed-in on a suspect caught who was caught on camera. (Representational Image/HT  )

A Shiva Linga was desecrated at Shri Seeta Ram Mandir near Shivala Chowk in Jagraon here on Wednesday.

The complainant, Baba Mahesh Giri, who has been a priest at the temple for three years, said, “On Wednesday evening, a devotee informed me that someone had written derogatory words on the Shiva Linga.”

“Some anti-social elements deliberately desecrated the Shiva Linga to create discord among communities,” said Giri.

Investigating officer Kulwinder Singh said, “The police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.”



A case was registered under Section 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

