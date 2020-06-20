Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SHO, gunman among four to test positive in Punjab’s Phagwara

SHO, gunman among four to test positive in Punjab’s Phagwara

Around 25 police personnel in Jalandhar and Kapurthala have tested positive so far

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:08 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times/Jalandhar

(Representative Image )

A station house officer and his gunman were among the four people to test positive for Covid-19 in Phagwara on Saturday.

Kapurthala superintendent of police Manpreet Singh said the SHO and his team members had been home quarantined and cops were being screening for Covid-19.

The police department is already burdened due to added responsibilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing number of policemen testing positive or being quarantined is adding to their woes. Around 25 police personnel in Jalandhar and Kapurthala have tested positive so far, while around 60 personnel had to be home quarantined.

Cops from different police stations, including a DSP level officer, have tested positive.



“All cops have been working overtime for the past three months due to the pandemic. Now, cops are testing positive which will burden the other cops,” a senior police officer said, on request of anonymity.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal said they had been screening all cops s part of a special drive and so far six people had been found positive and around 20 were home quarantined.

He said the cops were at higher risk as they interact with the public and also assist the health department in transporting Covid-19 patients from different locations to hospitals.

“Considering this, a drive has been launched to screen all cops. We are not deploying cops aged above 55 and those with pre-existing medical risk on the frontline,” SSP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hillsborough took away Liverpool’s edge and precipitated the Reds’s decline
Jun 20, 2020 15:09 IST
Twinkle Khanna reveals father Rajesh Khanna called her Tina Baba
Jun 20, 2020 15:05 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded
Jun 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Sushant turned my 100-page script into 300-page novel: Kanika Dhillon
Jun 20, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.