Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / SHO suspended after illegal liquor factory unearthed in Punjab’s Rajpura town

SHO suspended after illegal liquor factory unearthed in Punjab’s Rajpura town

Show-cause notices to SP, two DSPs and CIA in-charge for laxity in checking spurious liquor trade

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:44 IST

By Vishal Rambani, Hindustan Times Patiala

Government officials at a liquor bottling unit that was unearthed in Patiala district’s Rajpura town on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

A day after an illegal liquor factory was unearthed in Patiala district’s Rajpura town, the station house officer was on Wednesday placed under suspension and show-cause notices were issued to the superintendent of police, detective, the deputy superintendent of police, detective, and the crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge.

Taking a serious note of the police laxity, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikram Jeet Duggal said there was a zero-tolerance policy towards spurious liquor and no police officer would be spared in Patiala district for showing leniency in dealing with crime control in the district.

Duggal was the SSP, Amritsar rural, when the hooch tragedy took place in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala in July-end and early August this year, claiming the lives of 121 people who consumed spurious liquor.

FACTORY WAS RUNNING FOR OVER A WEEK



The role of the town’s police is under question as the DSP said that the factory was running for a week, while financial commissioner, taxation, A Venu Parsad confirmed that the unit was in place for a month and a half.



Despite the police intelligence wing’s alert of large-scale liquor smuggling in the area, the police failed to make any arrest.

KEY ACCUSED WAS KINGPIN OF SHAMBU RACKET

The SSP said that based on the information provided by excise officials, a case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Excise Act against Dipesh Grover of Rajpura and Karaj Singh of Shamaspur village of Rajpura. Grover was the kingpin of an illegal liquor factory busted at Shambu in Patiala district.

“The police will be interrogating the accused thoroughly to bust the entire network of the illicit liquor bottling plant in Rajpura,” Duggal added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Dec 09, 2020 14:24 IST
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
Dec 09, 2020 13:50 IST
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

Scooty owner in Odisha fined Rs 26000 for letting minor ride it, bike seized
Dec 09, 2020 15:06 IST
Winner of HerRising Award, looks to inspire girls in villages of J&K
Dec 09, 2020 15:02 IST
ASI to begin restoration of St Francis Xavier’s 400-year-old casket in Goa
Dec 09, 2020 14:59 IST
Haryana’s BJP-led govt’s three-day chintan shivir from Dec 15
Dec 09, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.