Shopkeeper held for outraging modesty of woman constable

A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman constable in Behlana area of Chandigarh on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

As per information, the cop and her colleagues were patrolling in the area when they saw a few shops open after 8pm. They made announcements, asking the shopkeepers to bring the shutters down, however, one cosmetics shop owner did not pay heed.

Following this, the woman constable walked into the shop and asked the owner, Kulbir Singh, to close it. He told her that there were a few customers left and that he will close after they leave. Before she could respond, Kulbir’s brother Gurpreet came charging towards her and started misbehaving with her. He allegedly dragged her out of the shop and even touched her inappropriately.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a complaint against Gurpreet under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force on public servant with the intention of preventing him or her from discharging duty), 354 (assaulting or using criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the deputy commissioner’s orders, all shops in Chandigarh, except eateries, have to bring their shutters down after 8pm.