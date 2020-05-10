Shopkeepers and street vendors told to wear gloves and masks by health officials in Zirakpur

Sections
A team led by the district health officer (DHO) Subhash Sharma conducted a checking of shops, street vendors and Metro Mall in Zirakpur

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:11 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A team led by the district health officer (DHO) Subhash Sharma conducted a checking of shops, street vendors and Metro Mall in Zirakpur, on Saturday.

The team instructed shopkeepers to wear gloves and masks and ensure social distancing norms are followed.

“During the inspection, it was observed that customers were being allowed to enter only after thermal scanning at entrances of big stores. Also, social distancing norms were being followed in stores and shops,” Sharma said.

The team also inspected vegetables being sold on carts and rehris. Shopkeepers and street vendors were told to not allow anyone to enter their shops without mask.



“Shop owners, delivery staff and customers must wear cloth masks at all the times. It should be worn even if the purchase of groceries or collecting an order takes little time. The masks must cover the nose and mouth. Cloth masks should be washed with soap and water after use,” shopkeepers were told.

He said the shopowners/delivery staff should not shake hands/hug each other or anyone else.

“All should follow strict social distancing measures and maintain a minimum distance of one metre at all times,” Sharma said.

He added that all customers should wait for their turn and avoid crowding at all costs.

