Shopping malls all set to reopen in Ludhiana, but wait for dining-in

With shopping malls all set to reopen from Monday, last minute arrangements are being made to welcome back customers.

Extensive cleaning and sanitisation was carried out in the malls on Sunday.

Employees of lifestyle stores, including clothing and accessory shops, were seen arranging their latest products and all employees were made familiar with latest government guidelines to regulate customer rush.

Also, requisite design changes, including using alternate urinals and taps, were made to maintain social distancing.

Shopping malls have been shut since March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities of the Pavilion Mall said that staff will be deployed at the entrance and only persons with e-passes issued by the government will be allowed to enter.

A thermal scanner has been installed at the entrance to check people for temperature and symptoms of Covid-19, they added.

Joint managing director of MBD Group, Sonica Malhotra Kandhari said, “We are all set to resume operations for MBD Neopolis Mall in Ludhiana and Jalandhar from Monday. We have followed all guidelines and SOPs issued by ministry of health and family welfare on preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

She said opening of both malls will be done in a safe and controlled manner, strictly executing all guidelines related to thermal screening, sanitisation, wearing masks, gloves and PPE kits, and other necessary equipments as issued by central and state governments.

“We have developed comprehensive SOPs for smooth mall operations. This would include social distancing, entry and exit of staff, retailers and visitors, vendor movement and crowd management,” Kandhari said.

Restaurateurs dejected

However, restaurants and hotel owners were disappointed with the state government’s directive to not allow starting of dine-in services.

The restaurant operators said this will cause a massive setback to the industry which is struggling for survival.

Amarvir Singh, president of Punjab Hotel and Restaurants’ Association said 90 % of the staff has returned to their native states amid the pandemic.

“Many restaurants have made requisite changes to maintain social distancing. We were eagerly waiting to reopen, but the Punjab government’s regulations have caused lot of disappointment,” Singh said