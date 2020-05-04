Shops selling non-essential items to open in Panchkula on alternate days

The Panchkula administration has issued fresh directions allowing shops rendering essential services to open on all days, and the remaining on every alternate day, starting from Monday.

The order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja classified activities into three categories for purpose of regulation.

In the ‘A’ category, all shops rendering essential services including bakeries, grocery and departmental stores, chemists, confectioneries and books and stationary shops will be allowed to open on all days as per conditions, between 8am to 6pm.

In the ‘B’ category, shops for services including plumbing, electrical works, AC repair, construction material, vehicle repair, hardware and paints, furniture and electrical appliances will remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 6pm.

In the ‘C’ category, shops dealing in gifts, toys, sports goods, suitcases, and garments; and dry cleaners, jewelers and opticians will remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the same time.

“Any activity not covered will fall into the ‘B’ category,” the order states.

Officials said activities allowed as per recent orders will not be permitted in containment zones.

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said as per national directives for Covid-19 containment, people will have to comply with safety measures including wearing face covers, which is compulsory in all public and work places, and social distancing norms must be followed.

However, some of already prohibited activities will remain suspended for two more weeks; including air travel, passenger movement by trains, public transport, inter-state movement of individuals, colleges, schools, cinema halls, shopping malls and religious places.

Inter and intra-district plying of buses will also remain prohibited.

Shops selling liquor, paan and tobacco products will ensure a minimum distance of six feet between customers and ensure that not more than five persons are present at the shops at a time. Consumption of liquor and other tobacco products in public places is not allowed.

Also, organisations or managers of public places must not allow gathering of five or more persons, as per the order.

Gatherings related to marriages must ensure social distancing and more than 50 guests will not be allowed.

Also, gatherings related to funerals/last rites must ensure social distancing and not more than 20 people will be allowed.

Spitting in public places is punishable with a fine.