Showers bring respite from poor AQI in Ludhiana

Commuters braving the smog and foggy weather at Southern Bypass in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Overnight showers coupled with breeze and cloud cover on Monday morning added to the chill in the air and brought respite from the rising pollution levels that were witnessed post-Diwali .

There has been 10.8mm rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours, as per the meteorological centre in Chandigarh.

While there was no change in the night temperature, the day temperature dipped by six degrees to 21.7°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.6 °C, a drop of two degrees below normal.

No loss of life or damage to property due to rain and lightning has been reported so far.

The city’s air quality had started deteriorating on Saturday afternoon itself, with an AQI of 291 being recorded at 3pm. By 8pm, it had reached 317 points, going down further to 332 by 10pm and finally settling at 346 at midnight.

The condition only worsened on Sunday morning, as the cloud cover and windy conditions, clubbed with an AQI of 377 (as of 9am), left many residents, especially the elderly and children, feeling uneasy.

However, there was a significant improvement in air quality on Monday, with an AQI of 162 points being recorded at 10am . By 5pm, it had improved considerably at 92 points.

The MET department said the mercury will dip further due to snowfall at higher altitudes.

Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, HOD of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, said that with the clearing of the weather, night temperature will drop further.

“Due to cloud cover, there was not much difference between day and night temperature. But, as the sky clears in the coming days, there will be a fall in the night temperature,” Sidhu said.

She added that except for the crops sown a few days ago, the showers were largely good for farmers.