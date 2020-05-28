Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sidhu Moosewala case: Four cops among 5 accused get interim bail

Sidhu Moosewala case: Four cops among 5 accused get interim bail

The police had booked Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his friends and some police personnel on May 5, when a video of the singer went viral on social media in which he could be seen firing from a ‘private pistol’

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Sangrur court on Wednesday granted interim bail to the five accused, including four suspended policemen, in alleged firing at Ladda Kothi shooting range. The police had booked Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his friends and some police personnel on May 5, when a video of the singer went viral on social media in which he could be seen firing from a ‘private pistol’.

Additional sessions judge Gurpartap Singh also directed them to join the investigation within seven days. The next date of hearing was fixed on June 9.

Those who got interim bail are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, head constable Gurjinder Singh, and constables Jasbir Singh and Harwinder Singh.

Another accused Jang Sher Singh, son of suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Daljit Singh Virk also got the bail.



A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act initially. Later, Sections 25, 29 and 30 of the Arms Act were added to the first information report (FIR) on May 18.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-sarpanch, panchayat secretary booked for embezzling Rs 59.75 lakh in Punjab
May 28, 2020 01:54 IST
Sidhu Moosewala case: Four cops among 5 accused get interim bail
May 28, 2020 01:52 IST
2 held for Sangrur village sacrilege
May 28, 2020 01:48 IST
Yamunanagar : 40-year-old woman dies in clash between two groups
May 28, 2020 01:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.