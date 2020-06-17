Chandigarh MC cracks the whip on water wastage

Any kind of overflow from water tanks installed in buildings attracts a challan. (AFP)

Cracking the whip on water wastage in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has issued 959 notices and 47 challans to owners of both residential and commercial properties since June 1.

Continuing with drive, the MC issued 71 notices and one challan on Tuesday, said MC chief engineer Shailender Singh.

The MC had, in April, increased the fine from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for water wastage.

An overflow often occurs due to damaged ballcocks in tanks, and it is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that there is no such wastage.

Besides, leakages in the main water connection pipes, too, fall under the ambit of water wastage, as consumers must ensure that the branch pipe from the main line has no fault.