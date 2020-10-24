Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Singer Bishamber Shambi succumbs to Covid

Singer Bishamber Shambi succumbs to Covid

Shambi, who is survived by his wife Kamaljeet , son Shanjeet and daughter Amanjeet, specialised in Singing poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s compositions

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bishamber Shambi. (Sourced)

City based singer Bishamber Shambi (72) succumbed to Covid at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. He was cremated at the Sector 28 crematorium.

Shambi, who is survived by his wife Kamaljeet , son Shanjeet and daughter Amanjeet, was from Sangrur, but spent his life in Chandigarh as an airline executive.

He was a close friend of the renowned poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi and specialised in singing his compositions.

Friends and literary figures Deepak Manmohan Singh and Govardhan Gabbi described Shambi’s death as a big loss.

