Chandigarh / Singer K Deep's family seeks financial help for his treatment

State government has assured support for the medical treatment of the singer, who sustained injuries after a fall at home

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Singer K Deep with friends and family members. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana The family members of eminent Punjabi folk singer K Deep (80) have requested the Punjab government for financial help, saying they are unable to managing escalating costs of his medical treatment.

KK Bawa, chairman, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (PSIDC) and Malkit Singh Dakha, chairman, District Planning Board, visited K Deep at his house on Friday and assured him of help.

Bawa and Dakha said they informed Tejveer Singh, principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister of the matter, who asked the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, to look into it. Government support would be provided to the singer soon, they added.

K Deep had slipped and fallen at home in February this year, hitting his head on the floor because of which he had internal haemorrhage in the brain, said his daughter, Gurpreet ‘Billy’ Kaur. Since then, he had undergone two major surgeries, the first one in March at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and later at Deep Hospital.



Daily expenditure on the singer’s treatment was around Rs 22,000, and till date, the family had spent close to Rs 16 lakh, Kaur said, adding that she had financial problems as she was taking care of her father all by herself and that she had requested the state government for help.

Kuldeep Singh, popularly known as K Deep, is famed for the duets he sang with his wife, singer Jagmohan Kaur. The duo is known for their comedy characters Mai Mohno and Posti.

Born on 10 December 1940 in Rangoon (then Burma), the K Deep belongs to Aitiana in Ludhiana district.

