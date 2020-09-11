Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Singer posing as cop to dupe man arrested in Chandigarh

Singer posing as cop to dupe man arrested in Chandigarh

A Punjabi singer has been arrested for posing as a Punjab Police cop to try and dupe a man on the pretext of getting him a home guard’s job.The accused has been identified as...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Punjabi singer has been arrested for posing as a Punjab Police cop to try and dupe a man on the pretext of getting him a home guard’s job.

The accused has been identified as Rajvir Singh, 27, of Amritsar.

The victim, Ankush, resident of Zirakpur, had complained to the police that Singh pretended to be an inspector with the Punjab Police, and assured him a home guard’s job in exchange for Rs 1 lakh. He demanded Rs 5,000 as initial payment and summoned Ankush to Neelam Theatre in Sector 17 to pay the amount.

The accused, Rajvir Singh, was arrested from Sector 17, Chandigarh. ( HT Photo )

Meanwhile, Ankush approached the UT Police, who arrested Rajvir from near the theatre on Thursday.



He has been booked under Sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

According to police, Rajvir had performed during the Chandigarh Carnival in 2019. He was also facing another case where he had duped a Maloya man of Rs 4,000 in lieu of getting his driving licence made, while posing as a motor vehicle inspector.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Sep 11, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Singer posing as cop to dupe man arrested in Chandigarh
Sep 11, 2020 01:48 IST
Travel to 16 destinations in Punjab, Haryana via CTU buses from September 16
Sep 11, 2020 01:41 IST
Chandigarh tricity area logs over 700 cases for third day in a row
Sep 11, 2020 01:32 IST
BJP-Shiv Sena fight gets fiercer over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
Sep 11, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.