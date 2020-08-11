Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Singer R Nait alleges assault by video producers in Mohali

Singer R Nait alleges assault by video producers in Mohali

R Nait, who is from Dharampura village in Mansa district, alleged that on Sunday evening, he and two others were present at the park at Homeland Towers in Sector 70, where he lives, when a group of men attacked them

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjabi singer Naitram, popularly known as R Nait has complained to the police that he and two of his acquaintances were assaulted by some video producers over financial issues.

A case has been registered against people named by the singer under Sections 323, 452, 506, 149, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

R Nait, who is from Dharampura village in Mansa district, alleged that on Sunday evening, he and two others were present at the park at Homeland Towers in Sector 70, where he lives, when a group of men attacked them.

The accused have been identified as Sharan, Armaan, Mahi, Joban, Mangal and Sehajpal with 10 to 15 other persons.



In his police complaint, the singer said he had exchanged heated words with the video producers after he had asked them to refund an additional amount of Rs 3.5 lakh that he had paid to them for a video of his song.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 452, 506, 149, 120-B of the IPC at the Mataur police station.

No arrest has been made as yet, said DSP (city 1) Gursher Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator
Aug 12, 2020 04:25 IST
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Aug 12, 2020 04:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.