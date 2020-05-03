Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Singing songs, gossiping, Covid-19 patients at Banur hospital keep spirits high

Singing songs, gossiping, Covid-19 patients at Banur hospital keep spirits high

About 72 patients from all parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar, have been isolated in special wards and are sharing lighthearted banter and stories from home

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:48 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Covid-19 patients watching television at Gian Sagar hospital in Banur. (HT PHOTO)

It’s a battle zone all right, but 72 Covid-19 patients at the Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, Punjab, are keeping their spirits high by watching TV, checking the latest news on their mobile phones, cracking jokes, and yes, even gossiping.

The patients from all parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar, have been isolated in special wards and are sharing lighthearted banter and stories from home. Most of them are asymptomatic.

Things are good, “We get morning tea and healthy meals three times a day and the menu is changed every week. There are around 30 beds and a television set in each ward,” said a patient.

The Punjab government had on March 17 designated the 300-bed Gian Sagar hospital as its quarantine centre.



Patients are being admitted there since March 25, and 32 have already been released after recovering from the disease.

“Our frontline doctors and medical staff always keep the patients in good humour. We have toys for children in the wards and the menu can be changed if they want it so. At present, we have a seven-year-old patient with us. Almost all the patients are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment,” said Dr SPS Goraya, medical superintendent of the hospital.

As most patients have their mobile phones with them, the hospital was planning to provide WiFi services in the wards, Dr Goraya added.

A 58-year-old man from Premgarh village who was admitted on April 30 after testing positive upon his return from Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, said “13 of my family members who also tested positive are admitted here. We feel at home over here and most of us spend time watching TV, talking to other family members on the phone and regaling each other with funny stories. We don’t have any symptoms and feel hale and hearty. It’s hard to believe we have Covid-19,” he said.

A 55-year-old patient from Amrala village in Dera Bassi said most of the patients were related to each other and passing time talking to each other and gossiping. “We are calling up relatives and also receiving calls from our near and dear ones and others who wish us well.”

She says she does miss home, but hopes to go back “as the days are passing by quickly.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 21:07 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu
May 03, 2020 21:27 IST
Uber to start operating from tomorrow in these cities
May 03, 2020 21:25 IST
EU leaders unveil plans to raise $8 bn for Covid-19 treatments and vaccine
May 03, 2020 21:17 IST
Native village remembers Col Sharma as simple, amiable person
May 03, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.