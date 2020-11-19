Single-day cases rise to 155 in Chandigarh, one dead

There was no let-up in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh on Thursday, with 155 people testing positive and one person succumbing to the virus.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 145 cases after 45 days since October 3.

With this, the case tally climbed to 16,322 and the death toll to 155. The latest fatality was a 75-year-old man from Sector 46. He was brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and found infected.

The city still has 1,105 active cases, while the recoveries increased to 14,963 with 130 patients being discharged on Thursday.

Three dead in Mohali, 135 positive

Mohali reported three Covid deaths, taking the toll to 263, while 135 people were also found infected. The case count now stands at 14,032.

Mohali city led with 110 cases, followed by Gharuan with eight cases, Dera Bassi seven, Kharar six, Dhakoli three and Boothgarh with one.

Meanwhile, 75 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 1,154 in the district. Till now, 12,615 patients have been cured.

Another fatality, 87 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula’s death toll rose to 121 with another casualty due to Covid-19, while the case tally reached 8,136 with 87 new cases.

The deceased was a 67-year-old woman from Sector 7. She also suffered from hypertension and diabetes.

Majority of the fresh cases are from Panchkula city, Amravati Enclave, Mansa Devi Complex and Pinjore. One case each was also reported from Bataur, Bhareli, Saketri, Rampur Seuri, Ramgarh, Raipur Rani and Kalka.

There 414 active cases in the district after 7,601 recoveries.