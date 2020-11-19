Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Single-day cases rise to 155 in Chandigarh, one dead

Single-day cases rise to 155 in Chandigarh, one dead

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 145 cases after 45 days since October 3.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

There was no let-up in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh on Thursday, with 155 people testing positive and one person succumbing to the virus.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 145 cases after 45 days since October 3.

With this, the case tally climbed to 16,322 and the death toll to 155. The latest fatality was a 75-year-old man from Sector 46. He was brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and found infected.

The city still has 1,105 active cases, while the recoveries increased to 14,963 with 130 patients being discharged on Thursday.



Three dead in Mohali, 135 positive

Mohali reported three Covid deaths, taking the toll to 263, while 135 people were also found infected. The case count now stands at 14,032.

Mohali city led with 110 cases, followed by Gharuan with eight cases, Dera Bassi seven, Kharar six, Dhakoli three and Boothgarh with one.

Meanwhile, 75 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 1,154 in the district. Till now, 12,615 patients have been cured.

Another fatality, 87 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula’s death toll rose to 121 with another casualty due to Covid-19, while the case tally reached 8,136 with 87 new cases.

The deceased was a 67-year-old woman from Sector 7. She also suffered from hypertension and diabetes.

Majority of the fresh cases are from Panchkula city, Amravati Enclave, Mansa Devi Complex and Pinjore. One case each was also reported from Bataur, Bhareli, Saketri, Rampur Seuri, Ramgarh, Raipur Rani and Kalka.

There 414 active cases in the district after 7,601 recoveries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Nov 19, 2020 21:17 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 20:29 IST

latest news

70-year-old woman raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district
Nov 19, 2020 21:25 IST
Labourer killed in freak elevator mishap in Mohali, employer booked
Nov 19, 2020 21:23 IST
HP to receive fresh snowfall from November 22
Nov 19, 2020 21:22 IST
CPI(M) slams HP govt for failure to control Covid-19 spread
Nov 19, 2020 21:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.