Sippy Sidhu murder case in Chandigarh: CBI court allows polygraphy test of two

The court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday allowed an application moved by the investigation agency to conduct a lie detector test of two persons in the five-year-old Sippy Sidhu murder case.

Lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, 36, was allegedly shot dead in a park at Sector 27 in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015.

Sippy’s family had been alleging involvement of the daughter of a former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court in the murder, which was later transferred to CBI in 2016.

The CBI had filed an application seeking a lie detector test of two persons namely Karampal and Simrandeep, Sidhu’s neighbour.