Sirsa records biggest single-day spike with 28 new Covid-19 cases

Sirsa civil surgeon Dr Surender Nain said that they had sent 26 patients to the Covid hospital in Sirsa and remaining two to the Agroha medical college

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:20 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Among the new patients were 19 people, who had returned from other states. (HT Photo)

With 28 fresh cases, Haryana’s Sirsa on Monday recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 43.

Sirsa had reported only 15 cases during the first four lockdowns.

Among the new patients were 19 people, who had returned from other states; four jail inmates and a constable; a dental assistant at a community health centre; a private hospital staffer; an employee of Dabwali court and a man from the containment zone in Dabwali’s Prem Nagar.

Sirsa civil surgeon Dr Surender Nain said, “Of 29 people who had returned from Mumbai, 15 tested positive for the virus. Two persons who had came back from Patiala, one from Hyderabad and another from Gurugram were also found infected,” he added.



The civil surgeon said they had sent 26 patients to the Covid hospital in Sirsa and remaining two to the Agroha medical college.

“We will collect the samples of contacts of the jail inmates and asked the officials to sanitise the barracks. We are tracing the contact history of those who had returned from other states,” Dr Nain added.

SURVEILLANCE HELPED IN DETECTING CASES

Dr Nain said proper surveillance and testing helped the district administration in detecting the virus among people who had returned from other states.

“People coming from other states are being monitored by doctors and health workers. We have asked the returnees to strictly go into home quarantine and approach us if they notice any symptoms of Covid-19,” the civil surgeon added.

