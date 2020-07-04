Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Six booked for drinking in public in Panchkula

Six booked for drinking in public in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have registered five cases against six persons for consuming alcohol in public places.The FIR was registered under sections 188 of the IPC and 68 of the Punjab...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representational photo

The Panchkula police have registered five cases against six persons for consuming alcohol in public places.

The FIR was registered under sections 188 of the IPC and 68 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020).

As per the police, ASI Tarsem Singh was patrolling in Sector 10, Panchkula, when he found a person drinking liquor near Tawa Hotel around 10pm on Friday. On seeing the police, Mohit Kumar of Baltana threw away the bottle. Following this, a case was registered against him for breaching the law.

In another case, an FIR was registered against two men, identified as Bhupinder Singh (35) of Pinjore and Rahul Malhotra (32) of Zirakpur. They were found drinking alcohol near a tavern in Sector 5, Panchkula.



Similarly, the police registered a case against Vijay Kumar of Khadak Mangoli. He was walking on the road with a liquor bottle in a drunken condition.

In the other two cases, FIRs were registered against Gopal Singh of Ghaggar village and Sandeep Kumar of New Colony, Chandimandir.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

241 Covid cases trigger highest single day spike in Kerala, govt mulls triple lockdown
Jul 04, 2020 20:15 IST
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Jul 04, 2020 20:16 IST
35 police officers transferred in Himachal
Jul 04, 2020 20:14 IST
Baby snakes say hello to the world after hatching, look so cute. Watch
Jul 04, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.