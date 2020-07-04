Six booked for drinking in public in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have registered five cases against six persons for consuming alcohol in public places.

The FIR was registered under sections 188 of the IPC and 68 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020).

As per the police, ASI Tarsem Singh was patrolling in Sector 10, Panchkula, when he found a person drinking liquor near Tawa Hotel around 10pm on Friday. On seeing the police, Mohit Kumar of Baltana threw away the bottle. Following this, a case was registered against him for breaching the law.

In another case, an FIR was registered against two men, identified as Bhupinder Singh (35) of Pinjore and Rahul Malhotra (32) of Zirakpur. They were found drinking alcohol near a tavern in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Similarly, the police registered a case against Vijay Kumar of Khadak Mangoli. He was walking on the road with a liquor bottle in a drunken condition.

In the other two cases, FIRs were registered against Gopal Singh of Ghaggar village and Sandeep Kumar of New Colony, Chandimandir.