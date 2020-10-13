Six booked for violating safety norms at house party in Chandigarh
Police had reached the spot in Sector 38 on receiving complaint of assault
Six people were booked for violating Covid safety norms and causing noise pollution at a party being hosted at a Sector-38 house, police said on Monday.
Complainant Mahesh of Kansal had called the police after he was allegedly assaulted by five persons — Sarwan Singla, Chetan Munjal, Kanu Sharma, Rinku and Peeta Talwandi — at the party.
On their arrival, cops found that music was being played at volume beyond permissible limit and no one was either maintaining social distance or wearing mask.
A case under sections 188, 269, 270, 323, and 506 of the IPC and various sections of the Noise Pollution Rules was registered at the Sector-39 police station against the five and the organiser of the party, Munish Gupta.