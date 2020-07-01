Six deaths, 151 fresh infections in Punjab

Six coronavirus-related deaths and 151 fresh cases were reported from across Punjab on Tuesday. With this, the patient tally in the state has gone up to 5,568 and death toll to 144.

As per state government bulletin, the districts that added the most cases to the tally on Tuesday are: Ludhiana with 45 cases, Jalandhar (26), Sangrur (22), Amritsar (12) and SAS Nagar (11)

Three Covid-19 patients died, while 45 individuals tested positive in Ludhiana district. Among those succumbed to the disease in Ludhiana was a 72-year-old woman who died at Christian Medical College and Hospital. A 43-year-old man with hypertension and chronic kidney disease also died at the same hospital. A 55-year-old woman of Malerkotladied at Mohandai Oswal Hospital on Monday.

Two people lost their lives while 12 fresh cases were reported in Amritsar, health officials said. “A 60-year-old man with co-morbidities died at the Government Medical College and Hospital. A 78-year-old man of Gate Khazana, who was tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

In Jalandhar, one Covid-related death and 26 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A 55-year-old man of Guru Nanakpura Mohalla died on Monday late evening.

22 cases in Sangrur, 3 from Patiala

Eighteen new cases were reported from Sangrur district on Tuesday. The positive patients include eight from Sangrur city, three from Mandi Ahemadgarh, two each from Sunam and Bhiwanigarh and one each from Kauhrian, Amargarh and Malerkotla. In Patiala, three people tested positive for the coronavirus.

6 cops among 7 patients in Moga

Seven people, including six cops of Nihal Singhwala police station, tested positive in Moga district on Tuesday. Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said all the patients are asymptomatic, but they have all been admitted to isolation ward of the civil hospital. “They contracted the virus from constable who tested positive on June 25. The patients are aged between 29 to 57,” she added.

In Bathinda, two people, including, a foreign returnee woman, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Amrisk Singh Sandhu said the woman had come from Ukraine. The other patient is a migrant construction worker at AIIMS Bathinda.

Also, nine cases were reported from Fathegarh Sahib, six from Kapurthala, five from Pathankot, and one each from Rupnagar, Gurdaspur and SBS Nagar districts.