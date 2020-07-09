Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Six IAS, 26 PCS transferred in Punjab

Six IAS, 26 PCS transferred in Punjab

DPS Kharbanda, director, sports and youth affairs, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, gurdwara elections

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of six IAS and 26 PCS officers with immediate effect.

DPS Kharbanda, director, sports and youth affairs, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, gurdwara elections. Parampal Kaur Sidhu, special secretary, water resources, has been given the additional charge of member secretary, Punjab State Women Commission, whereas Vineet Kumar is now additional secretary, personnel.

Hargunjit Kaur, additional secretary, personnel, has been posted as additional secretary, cooperation, and managing director, Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited, in addition.

Amrit Singh, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), development, Ludhiana, is now additional managing director, Markfed. Sandeep Kumar, ADC, general, Muktsar, has been posted as ADC, development, Ludhiana, in his place. Charandeep Singh, PCS, is the new ADC, general, Muktsar.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi asks agencies to rate all firms
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
ICSE, ISC results to be out today
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
Holder wins early battle with Stokes as Windies take control
Jul 10, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.