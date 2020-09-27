Six journalists among 207 test positive in Chandigarh

Residents awaiting their turn to give samples for Covid testing at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As many as six journalists were among the 207 people, who were found positive for Covid-19, in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The journalists and their seven family members tested positive during a two-day camp organised by the UT administration at the Chandigarh Press Club.

Majority of the cases were asymptomatic at the time of testing. On September 19, in a similar initiative, 24 journalists and their six family members were found positive. Chandigarh now has 11,380 Covid cases, of which 8,937 patients have recovered and 145 have died. As many as 2,298 people are still infected.

MAYOR UNDER OBSERVATION IN ICU

Mayor Raj Bala Malik continues to be under observation in an ICU at PGIMER. Found positive on September 16, she was admitted to the hospital due to Covid-related complications on Thursday. Doctors said she was stable and on oxygen support, and showing positive signs of early recovery.

64-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IS MOHALI’S 180TH FATALITY

Mohali A 64-year-old woman from Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, became Mohali’s 180th casualty on Saturday, even as 152 new cases also cropped up.

However, the recoveries out-numbered the positive cases, as 359 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 72.95%.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the deceased was a patient of diabetes and hypertension. Of the 9,520 positive cases in Mohali so far, 2,396 are active, while 6,586 have been discharged.

TWO DEAD IN PANCHKULA, 113 FOUND POSITIVE

Panchkula Two people succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula district, taking the toll to 79. The patient tally also rose to 5,663, with 113 new cases.

The deceased included an 84-year-old man from Chownki village. He also had hypertension. The other deceased was a 62-year-old woman from Sector 19. She suffered from hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease as well.

While 1,086 cases remain active in the district, 4,498 people have been cured.