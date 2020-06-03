Six long-pending vacancies in Sangrur’s animal husbandry department

Six key posts in the animal husbandry department, including that of the deputy director, have been lying vacant in the district for a long time, years in some cases.

The post of deputy director has been lying vacant for almost six years.

Other vacant posts include that of assistant director animal husbandry (ADAH), Sangrur senior veterinary officer (SVO), SVO Malerkotla, SVO Dhuri and SVO Moonak.

SVO Sunam Dr Baldev Singh, who has been serving on extension, has been serving as deputy director Sangrur with additional charge.

“There is pressing requirement of senior officers in the district. However, we are managing the best we can with available staff,” said Baldev.

A department official, requesting anonymity, said that the posts of SVOs had been lying vacant for several months. However, other districts have ‘sufficient staff’.

Punjab director animal husbandry Dr Inderjeet Singh said that the office of deputy director is being run with additional charge and all vacant posts, including SVOs, will be filled soon.