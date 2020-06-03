Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Six long-pending vacancies in Sangrur’s animal husbandry department

Six long-pending vacancies in Sangrur’s animal husbandry department

The vacant posts are that of deputy director, assistant director, senior veterinary officers of Sangrur, Malerkotla, Dhuri and Moonak

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:01 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times/Sangrur

Six key posts in the animal husbandry department, including that of the deputy director, have been lying vacant in the district for a long time, years in some cases.

The post of deputy director has been lying vacant for almost six years.

Other vacant posts include that of assistant director animal husbandry (ADAH), Sangrur senior veterinary officer (SVO), SVO Malerkotla, SVO Dhuri and SVO Moonak.

SVO Sunam Dr Baldev Singh, who has been serving on extension, has been serving as deputy director Sangrur with additional charge.



“There is pressing requirement of senior officers in the district. However, we are managing the best we can with available staff,” said Baldev.

A department official, requesting anonymity, said that the posts of SVOs had been lying vacant for several months. However, other districts have ‘sufficient staff’.

Punjab director animal husbandry Dr Inderjeet Singh said that the office of deputy director is being run with additional charge and all vacant posts, including SVOs, will be filled soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.