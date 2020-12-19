Sections
Six more patients succumb to Covid-19 in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali reported 94 fresh cases, followed by 74 in Chandigarh and 38 in Panchkula

By HT Correspondent,

Six people succumbed to Covid-19 while 206 tested positive for it in the tricity on Friday.

Chandigarh reported 74 fresh cases and one death besides 122 recoveries.

As many as 18,979 have tested positive in the UT so far, of whom 305 have died and 18,139 have been discharged, leaving 535 active cases.

In Mohali, three people died taking the toll to 322 . Also, 94 fresh cases were reported, taking the count to 17,403, of which 2,017 are active. The number of those recovered has reached 15,064 after 116 were discharged on Friday.

Panchkula reported two deaths and 38 fresh cases. As many as 9,643 cases have surfaced so far, of which 319 are active. While 9,186 patients have been cured, 138 have died so far.

