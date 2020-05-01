Six Sangrur cops quarantined after woman held for drug possession tests positive in Ludhiana jail

Sections
Contact tracing is underway; woman’s children have been quarantined in their maternal home in Patiala

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:12 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times/Sangrur

The affected personnel were posted at Bahadur Singh Wala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing in Sangrur. (Representative Image/ Ravi Kumar/HT)

Six Punjab Police personnel were quarantined in Sangrur after a woman arrested for possession of drugs tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ludhiana Jail on Thursday.

The affected personnel were posted at Bahadur Singh Wala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing in Sangrur.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the accused was arrested on April 27 with 11gm heroin in Bagrian village. After arrest, the woman was taken to Ludhiana jail on April 28 where she was found positive for Covid-19 on April 30.

“As soon as her results came positive, all police personnel who arrested and brought her to Ludhiana were quarantined,” added Garg.



The accused woman was arrested on April 27 and she was sent to Ludhiana jail on April 28 where she was tested coronavirus positive on April 30.

On Friday, police sealed Bagrian village and asked those who had come in contact with the woman to approach health department for their screening. The patient’s two children have been quarantined in their maternal home.

“We are tracing her contacts. Her children, who were at Mandore village of Patiala, have been quarantined there,” said Rakesh Kumar, Amargarh station house officer.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Amargargh civil hospital Dr Sanjeev Kumar said their teams started a survey in the village and were quarantining her contacts.

