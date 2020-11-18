Skeleton of man missing since September found in Chandigarh forest

The skeleton of a labourer missing since September 9 was found in the forest area of Makhanmajra on Wednesday morning.

A pair of slippers found near the decomposed body helped identify the deceased as Barinder Shah of Hallomajra, Chandigarh. His family had lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Sector 31 police station in September.

Police said the skeletal remains, which were tied to a rope and found below a tree, had been sent to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, to establish if the deceased was murdered or he hanged himself.

The skeleton was discovered by UT forest department official Sultan Singh, who was on routine patrolling duty around 10am. He informed the police, who reached the spot and found nothing but slippers and the rope tied to the skeleton. Later, Barinder’s family identified him with the help of the footwear.

The Mauli Jagran police have started investigation into the case.