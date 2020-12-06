Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Skies in Chandigarh to remain partly cloudy today

Skies in Chandigarh to remain partly cloudy today

The maximum temperature went up from 25.1 degrees on Friday to 25.4 degrees on Saturday

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After partly cloudy skies were observed in the city on Saturday morning, though the skies cleared later during the day, cloudy weather is likely to return on Sunday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials said, “Cloudy weather is likely on Sunday, but clear skies will return on Monday. Due to the cloudy weather, the minimum temperature can rise over 13 degrees in the coming days.”

The maximum temperature went up from 25.1 degrees on Friday to 25.4 degrees on Saturday. The minimum temperature stayed consistent on Friday and Saturday at 10.6 degrees. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will continue to stay around 25 degrees while the minimum temperature will stay between 12 and 13 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed
Dec 06, 2020 02:27 IST
Modi to lay the foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 06, 2020 02:21 IST
CID names BJP’s Mukul Roy as accused in TMC MLA Murder case
Dec 06, 2020 02:16 IST
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Dec 06, 2020 02:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.