Skies in Chandigarh to remain partly cloudy today

After partly cloudy skies were observed in the city on Saturday morning, though the skies cleared later during the day, cloudy weather is likely to return on Sunday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials said, “Cloudy weather is likely on Sunday, but clear skies will return on Monday. Due to the cloudy weather, the minimum temperature can rise over 13 degrees in the coming days.”

The maximum temperature went up from 25.1 degrees on Friday to 25.4 degrees on Saturday. The minimum temperature stayed consistent on Friday and Saturday at 10.6 degrees. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will continue to stay around 25 degrees while the minimum temperature will stay between 12 and 13 degrees.