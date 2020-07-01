Slashed India, Pak embassy staff return home via Wagah

The slashed staff members of the Indian and Pakistan high commissions returned home through the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar district on Tuesday.

As many as 143 Pakistanis, including diplomats and their family members, who had been working at the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi, were repatriated. Similarly, 38 Indians, including a first secretary, two second secretaries, returned from Pakistan.

Before the repatriation, their customs and immigration clearances were done at the integrated check post (ICP) Attari. A senior official of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) posted at the ICP said, “Social distancing norms were strictly followed during the return of Indians and Pakistanis to their countries. Thermal screening of all the passengers was also done before allowing their movements from India to Pakistan and vice-a-versa.”