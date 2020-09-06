Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Slight chance of drizzle in Chandigarh

Slight chance of drizzle in Chandigarh

The weather is likely to remain dry after Monday

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After cloudy weather on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the city on Monday. The weather is likely to remain dry after Monday.

An IMD official said, “Some thundery development along with light rain can be expected in the city on Monday. Drizzles up to 10mm can be expected. Afterwards, the weather is likely to remain dry for a few days.”

The maximum temperature went down from 34.3°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went down from 26.3°C on Saturday to 25.6°C on Sunday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Khaki under attack: Police personnel assaulted times since lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 23:20 IST
Covid-19: Haryana CM’s vital parameters normal, says CMO
Sep 06, 2020 23:18 IST
Trump may be down in the polls, but he’s tops for bettors
Sep 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Covid-19 toll in Ludhiana rises to 499 with 13 deaths, 307 test positive
Sep 06, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.