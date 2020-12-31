Sections
Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC reviews sports infra upgrade

The projects that were discussed during the meeting included Jainpur Sports Park and refurbishment of the athletic track at Guru Nanak stadium

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during a meeting in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

With the municipal corporation (MC) working to upgrade the existing sports infrastructure in the city under the smart city mission, MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Pardep Sabharwal held a meeting to review the projects at MC Zone D office on Thursday.

The projects that were discussed during the meeting included Jainpur Sports Park, refurbishment of the athletic track at Guru Nanak stadium, development of all weather swimming pool near Rakh bagh and upgrade of the Shastri Badminton Hall.

Sabharwal said timelines had been fixed for all projects and ground work will start soon. Further, he said officials had also been directed to complete the ongoing projects within the deadline.

“Sports associations have also been taken into loop to develop the infrastructure as per their needs. Officials have been directed to keep a check on the quality of work. Strict action will be taken against the contractor and officials if the quality of the work is compromised,” said Sabharwal.

