Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC to appoint traffic consultant for ₹26-crore road-safety project

Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC to appoint traffic consultant for ₹26-crore road-safety project

MC officials said all main roads, chowks and entry points of the city will be covered under the project

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to rope in a traffic consultant for the ₹26-crore road-safety project being planned under the Smart City Mission.

Earlier, the authorities were working on the project without consulting an expert, to which cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu raised objections.

“MC officials are not technically aware about traffic rules, and requirements to make roads safe. We have been receiving complaints that speed breakers are not established properly and road markings are not in place. So, it has been decided that a traffic consultant will be appointed for the project. The matter was discussed when cabinet minister Ashu reviewed Smart City projects last week,” Sandhu said.

All major roads will be covered under the project, and steps will be taken to increase visibility at night, including thermoplastic marking on roads and installation of cat eyes.



MC officials said all main roads, chowks and entry points of the city will be covered under the project and measures will be taken to reduce road accidents which take place due to lack of precautions and road safety infrastructure.

With no cat eyes and road markings, a large number of road mishaps occur every year in the district, especially during foggy weather conditions.

600 LIVES LOST IN ROAD MISHAPS ANNUALLY

As per data compiled by Punjab Police till 2018, on an average, 599 people die in road mishaps in Ludhiana district every year.

As per data, as many as 673 persons died in 2016, while 518 lost their lives in road mishaps in 2017. At least 604 lives were snuffed out in road accidents in 2018.

As per a report released by Tandrust Punjab Mission director KS Pannu in September last year, Ludhiana district has the second-most blackspots in the state with 91. In the report, Sahnewal bridge was said to be the most risky spot, recording 22 deaths in three years (2016, 2017 and 2018).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Change in Scheduled Castes foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of students
Aug 08, 2020 01:53 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
35-year-old dies as concrete slab of building collapses near Mumbai
Aug 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Rare two-headed snake rescued from Kalyan
Aug 08, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.