Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC to upgrade sports facilities in city

Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC to upgrade sports facilities in city

The MC will also upgrade the cycling velodrome and hockey ground at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during a meeting with civic body officials at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

To review the status of the sports park project being taken up in Jainpur area and upgrade the existing sports infrastructure in the city, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a review meeting with MC officials regarding the Smart City Mission at MC’s Zone D office on Thursday.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the MC will also upgrade the cycling velodrome and hockey ground at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Apart from this, the department is also working to rejuvenate Shastri Hall for badminton and athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium.

The civic body is also working to complete the all-weather swimming pool near Rakh Bagh, which has been hanging fire for years.

Cabinet minister Ashu said, “Developing sports infrastructure in the city is on our priority list and regular meetings are being conducted to review the status of different projects. The officials have been told to expedite the process and deadlines have been set so that there is no further delay.”

Ashu added that they have also decided to upgrade the cycling velodrome in PAU which had developed cracks in the past and a sports park is being established over an area of 32 acre in Jainpur at a cost of around Rs 52 crore.

“Soon, we will also conduct a meeting with associations for basketball, badminton etc to look into their suggestions before developing the infrastructure,” he said.

