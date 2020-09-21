Snatcher held for attacking partner over distribution of stolen items in Chandigarh

A 21-year-old snatcher was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his partner in crime over the distribution of stolen items, Chandigarh Police said on Monday.

Rajiv of Dadu Majra Colony attempted to murder Monu, also 21, with bricks and stones.

The police had on Sunday morning received information about an unconscious man with blunt injuries lying near Sector 43-44 traffic point. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

The injured man’s photo was sent to all police stations in tricity and he was later identified as Monu, also from Dadu Majra Colony.

On the basis of a tip-off, the police then arrested Rajiv from Dadu Majra. As per the police, both Rajiv and Monu were habitual criminals and drug addicts.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they had snatched a mobile phone and Rs 1,700 from one Hanuman near Sector-43 bus stand. They later entered into a scuffle over the distribution of the spoils and Rajiv hit Monu with bricks and stones.