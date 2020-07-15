Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Snatcher held in 20 minutes of robbing woman’s phone in Dhanas

The accused was caught with the help of CCTV footage of a shop near the crime spot.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The 20-year-old youth already has two snatching cases registered against him. (Representational photo)

In only about 20 minutes after he snatched a mobile phone from a woman in Dhanas, a 20-year-old snatcher was nabbed with the help of CCTV footage on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been is identified as Abhishek alias Badri (20) of Dhanas. A habitual drinker, Abhishek was caught from the same market in which he had snatched mobile phone, police said.

Around 5pm on Wednesday, police received information that a youth had fled after snatching the mobile phone of Aarti (27) of Dhanas. The accused was caught on the CCTV camera of a nearby shop and was identified by the police team. After a search in the market, the snatcher was caught in the same locality.

A case of snatching has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. Abhishek will be produced in court on Thursday. Police have recovered the mobile phone from his possession.



He is already accused in a gold chain snatching case registered in 2017 at Sector 36 police station and another phone snatching case from 2018 at the Sarangpur police station.

