Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Snatcher lands in Ludhiana police net, five mobile phones recovered

Snatcher lands in Ludhiana police net, five mobile phones recovered

Following a tip-off on Tuesday, police laid a trap near Gopal Chowk and arrested the accused

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

Continuing their crackdown on snatchers, the local police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man and recovered five mobiles phones from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Grewal Colony.

According to the sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of Tibba police station, they had been receiving complaints about snatchers targeting pedestrians, particularly migrants, in the areas falling under the station’s jurisdiction.

Following a tip-off on Tuesday, they laid a trap near Gopal Chowk and arrested Kumar. As many as five snatched mobile phones were recovered from him.



Kumar was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was presented before a court on Wednesday and sent to police remand.

Police are working to identify the people whom he sold the devices to.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 23:56 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

No rainfall in Delhi for a week
Sep 17, 2020 00:25 IST
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes inter-state bus service to thin occupancy
Sep 17, 2020 00:23 IST
Depressed 16-year-old girl jumps to her death from water tank in Ludhiana
Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 622 with 15 more deaths, 286 test positive
Sep 17, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.