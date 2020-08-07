Snatchers take away man’s gold chain in Sector 37

Sections
The accused fled with his accomplice waiting on a black motorcycle at a distance.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Another morning walker fell prey to snatchers, who took away his gold chain in Sector 37 on Friday.

Anup Sharma, 48, said he was on a morning walk around 7am on when a man snatched his gold chain and fled with his accomplice waiting on a black motorcycle at a distance.

Anup sustained bruises on his neck in the incident. Investigation revealed that the snatchers were following Anup and on finding an opportunity, snatched his chain. On his complaint, a case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

In similar modus operandi, two men on a black motorcycle snatched a woman’s gold chain while she was taking a walk in Phase 3B1, Mohali, on Wednesday morning.



