Snatchers target 2 women in Chandigarh within hours on Monday evening

Two Chandigarh women reported separate incidents of snatching by motorcycle borne men on Monday (Shutterstock/For representational purposes)

Chandigarh

Two motorcycle borne men snatched purses from two women in separate incidents in sector 27 and 44 on Monday evening between 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

Santosh Kumari, 58, of Sector 27 was returning home from the market at 6pm after buying medicines when a motorcyclist drove up from behind and snatched her purse with Rs 5,000 in cash, medicines and important documents, police said.

In a similar incident, a motorcyclist snatched 37-year-old Sonia’s purse with Rs2,000 in cash, debit, credit and voter cards when she was returning home in Sector 44 from the market.

Following complaints by Kumari and Sonia, cases under section 379A and 356 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the sector 26 and 34 police stations, respectively.

Police are yet to arrest the snatchers and are scanning the CCTV footage in both the cases for clues.