Snow in HP’s higher reaches disrupts traffic on Manali-Leh highway

Kullu SP says vehicles are not being allowed beyond Gulaba towards Rohtang Pass though the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel is functional.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel across the Rohtang Pass is on the Manali-Leh highway. (HT Photo)

Traffic on the strategic Manali-Leh highway was disrupted after a fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said that vehicles are not being allowed beyond Gulaba towards Rohtang Pass though the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel is functional.

Gondla witnessed 15cm of snowfall, while Keylong got 10cm. The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts have been witnessing snowfall for the past few days.

Light rainfall occurred in isolated parts of the state since Sunday morning.



State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snow and rain is forecast on Monday after which the weather will clear up for the next few days.

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE DIPS ACROSS STATE

The minimum temperature in Shimla on Monday morning was 10.2° Celsius, while Kufri, 14 km from Shimla, recorded a low of 9.1° Celsius. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded a minimum of 6.2°C, 11.2°C, and 9.6°C, respectively.

Solan recorded a low of 8.8°C, Bilaspur 11°C, Hamirpur 10.7°C, Nahan 14.1°C, and Kalpa, 3.2°C.

Una recorded a minimum of 9.8°C, while Keylong was the coldest as it recorded a low of minus 0.9°C.

