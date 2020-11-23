Sections
Snow, rain bring down mercury in Himachal Pradesh

State capital Shimla and other towns in the mid-hills received light showers, while the upper reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba got snow. Overcast conditions till November 26.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Shimla received light showers on Monday with the weatherman forecasting overcast conditions till November 26. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall on Monday even as the maximum temperatures across the state dipped to five degrees below normal.

State capital Shimla and other towns in the mid-hills received light showers, while the upper reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts got snow. Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, received 5cm of snowfall.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall in isolated places of the higher hills and rainfall in the middle and lower hills and plains of the state are likely to continue till November 26 after which the weather will remain clear till November 29.

A yellow warning has been issued for seven districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu for November 25. Heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated places of these districts is forecast.

Shimla recorded a low of 7.1°Celsius, while nearby Kufri recorded a minimum of 3.6°C. Both Manali and Dharamshala recorded a low of 6.2°C, while Dalhousie registered 3.8°C.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 5°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Una 9°C and Nahan 11.3°C. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, while Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.4°C.

