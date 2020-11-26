Snow, rainfall likely in isolated places in Valley: MeT dept

People trudging through snow in Gund area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT)

Weather in the Valley is likely to improve with light snow and rainfall in isolated places, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said that it was raining and snowing lightly at most places in J&K, Drass Zojila axis and the sky was overcast in the rest of Ladakh.

“As expected, there’s gradual decrease in rain and snow since morning. We expect a significant improvement in weather in the UTs,” said a senior IMD officer.

He said the weather will most likely remain dry till December 3. “Isolated light rain and snow cannot be ruled out. No significant weather change is expected in the next week.”

The IMD officer said that people, especially those living in snow-bound areas, should remain alert to the possibility of avalanche as there is a lot of snow accumulation on the hills.

Despite snowfall, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway is plying. The alternate Mughal Road is closed for traffic.

Srinagar recorded 5.6°C maximum and 1.6°C minimum temperature on Tuesday.