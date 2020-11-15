Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang

Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang

The weather will remain clear throughout Himachal till November 21, says weatherman

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The snow-covered vista in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday. (ANI)

The average temperature across the state dropped two-three notches as the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti and Rohtang Pass experienced light snowfall on Sunday.

Himachal meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in middle hills is likely to continue on November 16 while the weather in lower hills will remain dry. The weather will remain clear throughout the state till November 21.

The minimum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla was 8.9°C, while Kufri, a popular tourist destination 14 kilometres from Shimla, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5°C.

Famous hill stations Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C, 8.6°C and 6.8°C, respectively.

Una recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C, Bilaspur recorded 9°C, Hamirpur 9.2°C, Nahan 12.9°C and Kalpa 3.2°C.

With a maximum temperature of 26.8°C , Solan was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.4°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nov 16, 2020 00:01 IST
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nov 16, 2020 01:00 IST
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
Nov 16, 2020 01:54 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Bhai Dooj in Corona times: Actors talk about rejoicing the siblings bond
Nov 16, 2020 01:55 IST
Bhai Dooj special: Radhika Madan calls herself Jerry, brother Tom
Nov 16, 2020 01:42 IST
Four lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 01:24 IST
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Nov 16, 2020 01:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.