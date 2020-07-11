Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Social distancing goes for a toss amid patient influx at PGIMER emergency, trauma centre

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:05 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The PGI Nurses Association had earlier written to the authorities for restricting the number of patients as social distancing between the patients’ beds was becoming impossible. (HT FILE)

With a huge influx of patients at the emergency ward and trauma centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) amid the new relaxations, authorities are grappling to ensure social distancing.

With more than 350 patients crunched into a space that can accommodate 150 patients at a time, the chances of infection amid the pandemic outbreak are high.

PGIMER authorities say they have installed 30 cubicles each at the emergency ward and advanced trauma centre, besides segregating the area into red, orange, and green zones for triaging of patients; but due to the rush, these measures are rendered ineffective.

The PGI Nurses Association had earlier written to the authorities for restricting the number of patients as social distancing between the patients’ bed was becoming impossible.



PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram said, “We have set up cabins to separate two patients from each other and maintain social distancing but there is a tremendous rush at the emergency ward. If one patient has Covid-19, the infection won’t be transmitted to another patient admitted there. As there is a space crunch due to the newly adopted approach, sometimes we accommodate two patients in a cubicle at a safe distance.”

He added that the problem is more as patients from neighbouring states who can be treated at the district-level are reporting here. “They (district hospitals) should not send patients without consulting the institute doctors first. On a usual day, it is acceptable but since there is a pandemic outbreak, they should restrict the numbers and deal with the cases locally and only refer genuine cases to the tertiary care hospital,” he said.

