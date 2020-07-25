Social distancing norms flouted at MD/MS offline counselling at PGIMER

Spokesperson for the PGIMER said the venue, Bhargava Auditorium, was chosen because it was the biggest auditorium in Chandigarh and hence, social distancing could be ensured here. (HT PHOTO)

Social distancing norms went for a toss during the third round of counselling of MD/MS (doctor of medicine/masters of science) courses at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Friday.

Around 300 candidates were to attend the first offline counselling session for 40 vacant seats. A candidate from Gurugram said they had submitted several representations with the institute for conducting online counselling, but the management had paid no heed to their demand.

“It was surprising that the institute of such stature could not mobilise enough resources for maintaining social distancing. No one was asking the candidates and their accompaniments to maintain distance. Strict measures should have been in place,” Dr Rachit Singhania, an aspirant attending the counselling said, who also tweeted a photo of the jam-packed counselling hall.

Registrar Manoj Kumar had ordered that “the personal appearance of the applicant (counselling) was mandatory. Candidates coming from states other than Chandigarh should either return within 72 hours to avoid 14-day quarantine or should come prepared to join the course (if allotted a seat) and stay on in Chandigarh. The candidates appearing for counselling should wear face masks and maintain social distancing. The candidates are advised not to accompany more than one person in the counselling hall to maintain social distancing.”

Institute’s spokesperson, professor Ashok Kumar, said: “All arrangements for offline counselling were in place. The names of the candidates were announced by the officials from a stage in a staggered manner to avoid crowding. Candidates were repeatedly requested to maintain distance. Moreover, the venue, Bhargava Auditorium, is the biggest auditorium in Chandigarh. Surprisingly, the parents were more interested in sitting with their wards. The onus to follow the norms also lies on the candidates and their families.”