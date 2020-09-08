Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Social distancing norms neglected at Panjab University's single-window enquiry

Social distancing norms neglected at Panjab University’s single-window enquiry

Since the lockdown began, the single window enquiry is the only place that assists students with queries related to documents, admissions, examinations and fees.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:39 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students crowding at the single-window enquiry counter at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Social distancing norms went for a toss at the single-window enquiry at Panjab University on Monday.

As student entry was restricted in the administration block of the university, the students crowded with queries at the single window enquiry. There was a lack of monitoring from the varsity officials.

Since the lockdown began, the single-window enquiry is the only place that assists students with queries related to documents, admissions, examinations and fees. In the last few days, an increase in the number of students visiting the window has been witnessed.

According to an official at the window, on an average over 100 students arrive here with their queries. There are proper markings made for social distancing but most visitors do not follow the norms. Superintendent of the PU’s single window inquiry Kiran Rani said, “We have been constantly asking visitors to follow the norms.”



Chief of university security, professor Ashwani Koul, said, “I request all the visitors to maintain social distancing and other precautionary norms in order to save themselves and people around them including officials who are serving during these tough times. We will intensify monitoring in order to assure that the preventive measures are strictly adhered to.”

