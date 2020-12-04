Social worker Baba Sewa Singh returns Padma Shri in protest against Centre’s farm laws

Then President Pratibha Patil conferring social worker Baba Sewa Singh with the Padma Shri for his contribution to environment conservation in 2010. (HT file photo)

Upset with the Centre’s three new farm laws and its attitude towards the concerns of farmers, social worker and religious leader Baba Sewa Singh on Friday returned the Padma Shri awarded to him in 2010 for his contribution to environment conservation.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Baba Sewa Singh, 60, said, “I am returning the Padma Shri to express my anguish over farmers being forced to launch a struggle. When farmers of the country are fighting a battle for survival, the government’s attitude is worrisome. These awards are conferred for the wellbeing of society. When people are being made to spend day and night on the roads in the severe chill and the nation is ignoring them, holding such a national honour makes no sense.”

Baba Sewa Singh watering saplings planted by him at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. ( HT file photo )

In the letter in Punjabi, the environmentalist said, “This is the battle of common citizens of India and only common citizens are India. So, I give back this award in protest and hope you will take necessary steps for the security of farmers.”

Known as Green Baba, he heads the Kar Sewa organisation, headquartered at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran. Besides working environment conservation, Baba Sewa Singh runs educational institutes and a hockey academy.