Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Social worker Baba Sewa Singh returns Padma Shri in protest against Centre’s farm laws

Social worker Baba Sewa Singh returns Padma Shri in protest against Centre’s farm laws

In letter to the President, environmentalist and religious leader terms government’s attitude towards farmers worrisome.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:28 IST

By Surjit Singh, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Then President Pratibha Patil conferring social worker Baba Sewa Singh with the Padma Shri for his contribution to environment conservation in 2010. (HT file photo)

Upset with the Centre’s three new farm laws and its attitude towards the concerns of farmers, social worker and religious leader Baba Sewa Singh on Friday returned the Padma Shri awarded to him in 2010 for his contribution to environment conservation.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Baba Sewa Singh, 60, said, “I am returning the Padma Shri to express my anguish over farmers being forced to launch a struggle. When farmers of the country are fighting a battle for survival, the government’s attitude is worrisome. These awards are conferred for the wellbeing of society. When people are being made to spend day and night on the roads in the severe chill and the nation is ignoring them, holding such a national honour makes no sense.”

Also read: Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’

Baba Sewa Singh watering saplings planted by him at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. ( HT file photo )

In the letter in Punjabi, the environmentalist said, “This is the battle of common citizens of India and only common citizens are India. So, I give back this award in protest and hope you will take necessary steps for the security of farmers.”

Known as Green Baba, he heads the Kar Sewa organisation, headquartered at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran. Besides working environment conservation, Baba Sewa Singh runs educational institutes and a hockey academy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 16:56 IST
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Dec 04, 2020 16:09 IST
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

Delhi school events: SMGSSS organises inter-school online event Sparkle
Dec 04, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Petition in Supreme Court asking for removal of protesting farmers at Delhi border and all the latest news
Dec 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Touch deprivation: Skin hunger is hard to satiate while social distancing
Dec 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Former MLA’s initiative, citizen participation protects 85-acre urban reserve forest land in Pune
Dec 04, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.