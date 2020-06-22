Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra

Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra

Due to the prohibitory orders, the district administration had cancelled the fair and even imposed a three-day curfew

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

LOW-KEY AFFAIR: Sadhus performing ‘havan’ on the banks Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HTPhoto)

With the coronavirus pandemic casting its impact on the solar eclipse fair this year, limited groups of sadhus, few politicians and some officials from the district administration were able to take part in the religious ceremony organised on the banks Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Directions to ban the movement of people were issued keeping in view the huge influx of people during the solar eclipse fair every year.

As per local sadhus, they didn’t remember when was the last time that Brahma Sarovar wore a deserted look during the solar eclipse.



BJP’s local MP Nayab Saini and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha participated in the ceremony and took holy dip in the sarovar.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also witnessed the religious programmes via videoconferencing.

According to Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, the restrictions were imposed till 4pm on Sunday to avoid gatherings at the religious places of the district.

PEOPLE WITNESS MAGNIFICENT ‘RING OF FIRE’

People in Kurukshetra district witnessed the rare celestial event in which the Sun looked like a ring of fire. As seen from the Bhore Sayada village of the district, 98.95% of the sun was covered by the moon at 12:01 pm.

Telescopes were installed by the department of science and technology at Bhore Sayada village and Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra district.

