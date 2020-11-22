Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Soldier commits suicide at LoC post in Poonch

Soldier commits suicide at LoC post in Poonch

The man holding a havaldar’s rank belonged to the Indian Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles regiment and was stationed at the Nambal post in Salotri village.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after a soldier killed himself at an LoC post (Shutterstock/For representational purposes)

A soldier allegedly died by suicide at a post along the Line of Control in Poonch district in the late hours of Saturday.

The man holding a havaldar’s rank belonged to the Indian Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles regiment and was stationed at the Nambal post in Salotri village.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A court of inquiry has also been initiated, a defence spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
Nov 22, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Colleges may be shut if coronavirus cases rise: Karnataka Health Minister
Nov 22, 2020 17:18 IST
50 trains to run from new Yog Nagri railway station in Rishikesh during Kumbh
Nov 22, 2020 17:12 IST
Kartik Aaryan announces Dhamaka on 30th birthday, see pic
Nov 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir; coldest night of season in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.