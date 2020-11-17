Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Solid waste management: With NGT deadline approaching, Ludhiana MC chief tightens the noose on officials

Solid waste management: With NGT deadline approaching, Ludhiana MC chief tightens the noose on officials

In August, the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a bank guarantee of Rs 22 lakh on MC that will be encashed by PPCB if door-to-door collection of garbage and waste segregation at source was not implemented in Ludhiana by November 30

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducting a meeting at the civic body’s Zone-D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

With the deadline approaching to implement door-to-door collection of garbage and waste segregation at source in the city, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a review meeting with officials of the MC’s health branch and Punjab Pollution Control Board at the MC Zone-D office on Tuesday.

In August, the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a bank guarantee of Rs 22 lakh on MC.

The civic body was directed to implement door-to-door collection of waste, waste segregation at source, establish compost pits in 922 parks of the city, construct a boundary wall and dispose off legacy waste at main dump site among other works by November 30, failing which the bank guarantee will be encashed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Recently, the monitoring committee had issued a letter to MC directing officials to conduct joint meetings with PPCB for compliance of the NGT orders.



During the meeting, health officials were directed to complete the projects within the set deadline to avoid action.

Also, a committee of MC and PPCB officials was formed that will look into the working of A2Z company, which has been awarded the contract to lift and process waste in the city.

The officials said that a project to deal with legacy waste has already been approved by the city-level technical committee under the Smart City Project.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that Sabharwal had earlier directed MC officials to complete the projects within the set deadline, otherwise the amount of the bank guarantees will be deducted from their salaries.

“There is an improvement in door-to-door collection and source segregation of waste. However, the work is still not complete. Importance is also being given to other projects. Strict directions have been issued to the officials to complete the projects in time to avoid action,” Sabharwal said.

Mayor, MC chief inspect dumping sites

With residents and councillors raising hue and cry over accumulated waste at the secondary garbage collection points, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted an inspection at dumping sites in the city on Tuesday evening.

Councillors of the areas that were being inspected also accompanied the officials.

Officials of A2Z company have been directed to clear the dumping sites by Wednesday, to avoid action.

Heaps of garbage can be seen at the dumping points post Diwali. Lifting of waste was not done properly the next day as MC staffers were celebrating Vishwakarma Day.

As per information, around 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city everyday, which increases to 1,300 metric tonnes on Diwali.

There are over 50 secondary points in the city where the garbage collectors dump waste collected from houses/properties. From these secondary dumping points, the garbage is shifted to the MC’s main dump site at Tajpur road.

Mayor Sandhu said that dumping points including those situated at Field Ganj, behind Vardhman mills on Chandigarh Road and Shingar Cinema Road among were inspected on Tuesday and the A2Z company has been directed to clear the sites by Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul
Nov 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Modi seeks investment for urban infra projects
Nov 17, 2020 23:47 IST
3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.