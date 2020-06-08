Son held for Panipat cloth merchant’s murder

Two days after a 60-year-old cloth merchant was stabbed to death at his house in Jawahar Nagar area of Panipat city, the police on Monday arrested his son for the murder.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, allegedly killed his father over a property dispute.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gagandeep Singh, elder son of the victim, in the police complaint had accused a local Congress leader, his son and three others for the murder of his father as the victim had an old enmity with the Congress leader.

Panipat City police station in-charge Rajbir Singh said the victim and his son had a dispute over property as the latter was demanding his share.

He said the accused will be produced in a court and his remand would be sought for further investigation.