Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Son held for Panipat cloth merchant’s murder

Son held for Panipat cloth merchant’s murder

The accused allegedly killed his father over a property dispute

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hndustan Times Karnal

Two days after a 60-year-old cloth merchant was stabbed to death at his house in Jawahar Nagar area of Panipat city, the police on Monday arrested his son for the murder.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, allegedly killed his father over a property dispute.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gagandeep Singh, elder son of the victim, in the police complaint had accused a local Congress leader, his son and three others for the murder of his father as the victim had an old enmity with the Congress leader.

Panipat City police station in-charge Rajbir Singh said the victim and his son had a dispute over property as the latter was demanding his share.



He said the accused will be produced in a court and his remand would be sought for further investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.